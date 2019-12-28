'They were motionless': 2 found shot to death in car in Surprise

article

Police say two people were found shot to death inside a car in a Surprise neighborhood.

According to the Surprise Police Department, officers responded to a movie theater located near 137th Avenue and Waddell Road late Friday night for reports of a man forcing a woman into a car.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were advised of a vehicle leaving the area and heading towards a nearby neighborhood. When officers located the vehicle, they found two people inside who had both been shot.

Both of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. They've been identified as Jafar Tigue of El Mirage and Faith Villanueva of Surprise.

Police say the victims had been involved in a past relationship and there are no outstanding suspects.

David Bloom, a neighbor who lives in the area where the two were found, says "We saw two people in the black car and they were motionless."

He heard the gunshots that may have taken the life of Tigue and Villanueva. "We heard noises that sounded like gunshots and then we heard loud voices and sirens and thought something is going on," he said.

This all came as a surprise to Bloom and his wife, who were sitting in the living room as the scene unfolded.

"The police were yelling at them to put their hands out the window but there wasn't any response," he said. "The police then charged the car and took a person out of the back."

He then watched a medical team try CPR on Villanueva, but it didn't work.

"A little while later they took the male out of the front seat and they took something out of his lap and it looked like he may have had a gun on his lap and they put it on top of the car," Bloom said, describing the scene.

If you have any information on this shooting, you're asked to call police at 623-222-4000 or 623-222-TIPS.