3rd person diagnosed with coronavirus in Arizona

Health officials in Arizona have confirmed a third person has been diagnosed with coronavirus in the state.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says the new COVID-19 case is the state's second "presumptive positive" case and involves a woman in her 40s who is currently hospitalized.

The case is being investigated as the first case in Arizona of possible community spread. Health officials are working to identify any close contacts of the woman who may have been exposed.

“The COVID-19 outbreak is rapidly evolving and based on events in other states, we expect additional cases and community spread in Arizona,” said Dr. Cara Christ, ADHS director. “Keeping Arizonans safe and healthy is our number one priority and we are confident the public health system in Arizona is well prepared to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.”

The first Arizona patient diagnosed with coronavirus continues to recover under home quarantine.

The second was the first "presumptive positive" case in Arizona. That person, a man in his 20s, is not hospitalized and is recovering at home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

LIVE MAP:

This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world

FULL COVERAGE:

fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response

Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

RELATED:

Coronavirus: Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

How coronavirus differs from flu: Symptoms to watch for

Does wearing a face mask protect you from coronavirus and other infectious diseases?

Should you cancel your trip? CDC urges travelers to avoid several countries impacted by coronavirus

Coronavirus more contagious than SARS or MERS, can live on surfaces for up to 9 days, studies say

Cleaning tips to keep your workspace safe amid coronavirus worries