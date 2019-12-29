This Scottsdale program offers New Year’s party goers free rides home

By now, everyone should know to not drink and drive, especially, during one of the biggest drinking holidays, New Years.

This is why Amy Joffe, marketing director with the Joffe Group Real Estate, says they will be paying for rides for anyone who may have had too much to drink.

"We can offer to pay for them to get home," she said. "New Year's is a tough night out there."

The way the holiday sober rides program works is simple: For one, you must be 21 and getting dropped off in either Paradise Valley, Arcadia or south Scottsdale locations. Once dropped off at home, send the Joffe Group your bill and up to $20 including a 10% tip will be reimbursed.

This program works from 5 p.m. News Year's Eve to 8 a.m. News Year's Day.

"So many people that we know have been affected by drinking and driving, and it is such a poor decision to make that changes people's lives forever," Joffe said.

According to the CDC, nearly 10,500 people died in drunk driving crashes in 2016.

Advertisement

Joffe says paying for rides on New Year's Eve is the least she can do. "Hey, stop and think before you do this. There's someone that is thinking of you."