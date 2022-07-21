Expand / Collapse search
Thomas Lane sentenced for George Floyd civil rights violation: What to expect

By Bill Keller and Rob Olson
Published 
Updated 8:05AM
Trials in Death of George Floyd
FOX 9
thomas-lane-federal-court article

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane takes stand in federal trial. (Cedric Hohnstadt Illustration, L.L.C.)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane will be sentenced Thursday in federal court for depriving George Floyd of his civil rights. The sentencing comes nearly 26 months to the day that George Floyd was murdered.

Lane was one of the four Minneapolis police officers charged in connection with that murder, but he's expected to serve less time than the others. 

Earlier this month, Derek Chauvin was sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison for depriving Floyd of this civil rights. 

Earlier this year, Lane and former officers J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were found guilty of violating George Floyd's civil rights. Lane has already reached a plea deal in his criminal trial in court.

Back in May, he pleaded guilty to state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and agreed to serve 3 years in prison. In this federal civil case, prosecutors are seeking 5 to 6 1/2 half years in prison.

Ex-Minneapolis cop Thomas Lane pleads guilty to aiding, abetting manslaughter in George Floyd murder

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane has pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the murder of George Floyd. 

Whatever the judge decides, Lane will serve out both sentences at the same time in a federal prison. 

Because of a scheduling conflict, the judge in this case will allow the family of George Floyd to listen in by phone to the sentencing hearing.