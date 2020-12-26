Thousands of unemployed Arizonans impacted if Trump doesn’t sign relief bill by Dec. 26

A COVID-19 federal relief bill is on the table, but unless it's signed by Saturday, Dec. 26 by President Donald Trump, millions of Americans, and Arizonans, will be without unemployment assistance.

Trump doesn't agree with the $600 stimulus check allotted in the bill. He thinks it should be a $2,000 check, but an expert said if this bill isn't signed on Dec. 26, there will be extensive consequences for the state and the country because unemployment benefits wouldn't be extended.

Also to keep in mind, the US swears in a new Congress on Jan. 3, and if the bill is not signed by then, lawmakers will essentially have to restart the bill.

Impact on thousands of Arizonans

Research Director for the Grand Canyon Institute, Dave Wells, says that if Trump doesn't sign the bill by the end of the day on Saturday, about 130,000 Arizonans are not going to receive an extension of much-needed benefits.

"Generally the people that are unemployed this time around are the lower wage folks as opposed to the last recession and as a consequence, they are often living paycheck to paycheck, many are beginning to fall behind on their rent payments," Wells explained.

Lawmakers could always try and provide a supplementary stimulus check to account for that additional $1,400 Trump is requesting, even if the bill was signed as-is Saturday, Wells says.

"There’s no reason they couldn’t later work on an additional $1,400 but they shouldn’t be holding up the whole bill for that," he explained.

Wells estimates that if the bill is not signed by the end of the day, it’s going to cost the state and families about $65 million and have an economic impact over time of about $100 million.

"So it’s bad for everybody. It’s bad for the fold who don’t get assistance and it’s bad for the businesses of Arizona," Wells said.

For more information on the proposed bill, visit this link.