Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
6
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 12:45 PM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Dust Advisory
from SUN 3:38 PM MST until SUN 5:45 PM MST, Maricopa County

Three dead, dozens injured after vessel overturns off San Diego coast in apparent smuggling operation

By Alexi Chidbachian
Published 
Updated 11 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Three people died and several others were injured after a vessel overturned off the coast of San Diego.

According to US Border Patrol, the boat was used for a smuggling operation. 

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Sunday near the Cabrillo Monument in the Point Loma Peninsula, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews responded to the area after receiving calls from people onshore of a boat in distress. 

30 people were pulled from the water, three people died at the scene, according to the fire department. Over two dozen were transported to local hospitals. Their conditions are not known. Some people died due to the drowning, hypothermia and/or injuries from the boat capsizing. 

Rick Romero lifeguard Lt. with the San Diego Fire and Rescue Department says the boat was extremely over crowded. By the time rescue crews arrived on scene the 40ft cabin cruiser was broken apart. 

"The boat was on the reef bouncing back and forth and then just slowly disintegrated into a bunch of pieces. So there’s no boat there, it’s all debris," said Lifeguard Lt. Rick Romero.

He added that surf was about 5 to 6 feet high and water temperatures were roughly 60 degrees. Crews conducted seven water rescues and one cliff rescue. 

It is still not known where the boat originated from but border patrol agents say it appears the boat was involved in illegal smuggling.

The captain of the boat is in custody.

"Crossing the border illegally is unsafe no matter the method, especially at sea. The smugglers really don’t care about the people they are exploiting, they just care about lining their own profit," said Jeff Stephenson with US Border Patrol. 

He says they have seen a dramatic increase in smuggling operations recently.  

According to Stephenson, smuggling vessels try to blend in with commercial vessels, so there was no indication this boat was being used for smuggling prior to the incident. 

A multi-agency investigation is underway. 

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.



 