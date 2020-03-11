Three more 'presumptive positive' cases of coronavirus confirmed in Arizona

article

The Pinal County Public Health Department confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 from residents in the area, and one more has been identified in Maricopa County. This brings the total number of cases in Arizona up to nine.

Both of the diagnosed Pinal County residents are over 60 years old and are from the same household as the other coronavirus cases in the county. They are recovering at home.

The case in Maricopa County is from a man in his 90s, who is currently recovering in the hospital.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

