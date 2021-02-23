Tiger Woods suffers leg injuries in SoCal rollover crash; pulled from wreck with jaws of life

Golfer Tiger Woods was hospitalized after he was in a single-car crash in Rolling Hills Estates on Tuesday, officials said. Authorities at the scene said Woods was pulled from the wreckage using the jaws of life.

His agent Mark Steinberg told Golf Digest that Woods suffered "multiple" leg injuries.

"He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support," Steinberg said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the crash occurred at 7:12 a.m. on the northbound side of Hawthorne Boulevard near Blackhorse Road.

He was rushed to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Sources told FOX 11’s Araksya Karapetyan that Woods was in the area to film something at the luxury Terranea Resort. Being unfamiliar with the steep terrain, authorities believe Woods lost control of the vehicle while traveling downhill.

A tweet by David Spade reveals that he was on the golf course with Woods on Monday.

Rolling Hills Estates is an affluent community located about 30 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

Woods hosted the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades over the weekend.

Born Eldrick Woods, the 45-year-old is considered one of the greatest golfers of all-time and is set to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame later this year.

Officials have asked the public to avoid the area where the crash occurred.

The LASD Lomita Station is handling the investigation.

Many athletes took to social media to share their support for Woods and said they are keeping him in their prayers.

