Tornado Warning prompts Cave Creek Unified School District officials to issue shelter in place order

A Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service's office in Phoenix Monday prompted school officials in Cave Creek to order those at two of their schools to shelter in place.

School officials made the announcement on its Facebook page. The shelter in place order affects the school district's main office, as well as Black Mountain Elementary School and Cactus Shadows High School.

Courtesy: Fredda Psaltis

The warning, according to a tweet issued by Weather Nation, is the first such warning issued by the National Weather Service in five years. The warning expired at 12:45 p.m., and was not extended.

A storm system on Monday brought heavy rain to parts of the Valley, flooding roads and leaving residents awaiting rescue. As much as 5 inches of rain fell on suburbs east of Phoenix Monday including Apache Junction, Tempe, Gilbert and Mesa.