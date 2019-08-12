Trailer full of gear belonging to youth hockey team stolen; Arizona Coyotes help out

Chandler police need your help tracking down a trailer belonging to the Arizona Bobcats youth hockey team that was stolen.

Police say the trailer was stolen from the Ice Den Sunday morning, and now the Arizona Coyotes are coming to the rescue.

The Coyotes tweeted Monday:

New equipment is on the way. Our team led by captain @OEL23 and @LawCrouse and the Coyotes organization, led by @ahronCo21, will be donating $10,000 each ($20k total) to the Arizona Bobcats Hockey Team to replace their stolen hockey equipment. #OurPack — Arizona Coyotes, Twitter

"Yesterday the teams that were coming in for their practices quickly were told their gear was not here," said...

Surveillance video shows a silver Toyota Sequoia SUV with temporary tags back up to the trailer around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. A man gets out and connects the vehicle and then drives away with the gear.

Police describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic man wearing a black tank top, blue jean shorts, and a black hat.

The team was disappointed when they showed up for the first practice of the season with no gear to be found.

"This is like Christmas, it's their first practice, it's their first taste of the travel for some of them, it's exciting to get their new gear and to jump on the ice with their new teammates and start a new season," said...

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Chandler Police.