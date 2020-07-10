Expand / Collapse search

Tropical Storm Fay makes landfall in NJ, brings heavy rain, damaging winds to Tri-State area

Published 
Updated 3 mins ago
New Jersey
FOX 5 NY

Tropical Storm Fay lashes the region

Tropical Storm Fay will make landfall imminently along the Jersey Shore as it buffets the region with heavy rain and strong winds.

Rain and wind lashed the New Jersey shore Friday as the fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay churned north on a path expected to soak the New York City region.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm made landfall along the coast of New Jersey just north of Atlantic City and is expected to move inland over southeastern New York and western New England Friday night into Saturday. 

The storm has sustained winds near 50 mph and is expected to produce 2 to 4 inches of rain with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches, which could cause flash flooding and urban flooding in areas with poor drainage. 

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app.  Apple: https://apple.co/2GrlPnz Android: http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd

Several beaches in Delaware had been temporarily closed because of the storm. And police in Ocean City asked drivers to avoid southern parts of the tourist town because flooding had already made some roads impassable.

A tropical storm warning remained in effect from Fenwick Island, Delaware, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York, forecasters said. 18 beaches in Nassau County were closed due to the storm creating dangerous conditions for swimmers.

Tropical Storm Fay downs trees and power lines on Long Island

Wind from Tropical Storm Fay caused downed trees and power lines across Long Island as the storm churned up the East Coast of the United States.

“We expect some pretty heavy winds, and we need people to be ready for that, and some flash flooding in certain parts of the city,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a briefing Friday morning.

The summer storm's impact on the city was expected to be ”pretty limited," but de Blasio said it would be a bad night for outdoor dining — the only sit-down service allowed at city restaurants because of the pandemic.

Tropical Storm Fay Hits New York City

A tropical storm warning was in effect on Friday, July 10, for the entire coast of New Jersey, New York City, Long Island, and all of the Connecticut coastline as Tropical Storm Fay moved north, lashing the area with high winds and heavy rain. This video shows the storm over the Hudson River on the Upper West Side of Manhattan on Friday. Credit: Blair Talcott via Storyful

"If you were going to go out tonight, instead order in and keep helping our restaurant community,” he said.

Video posted to social media showed water flooding the 149th Street subway station in the Bronx.

Subway station floods as Tropical Storm Fay drenches NYC

Video posted to social media shows the impact of Tropical Storm Fay's heavy rain inside the 149th St subway station in the Bronx on Friday.

President Donald Trump said the storm is being monitored and that the Federal Emergency Management Agency was poised to help if needed.

“We’re fully prepared. FEMA’s ready in case it’s bad. Shouldn’t be too bad, but you never know," Trump told reporters while departing the White House for Florida.

Trump postponed his Saturday rally in New Hampshire due to the weather, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

The storm picked up speed Friday morning, moving north around 12 mph (19kph) and producing top sustained winds of 60 mph (97 kph), forecasters said. Earlier observations showed it moving at 8 mph (13 kph) with top sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph).

Fay is the earliest sixth-named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Franklin on July 22, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

Two named storms formed before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. None of this season’s previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes.

With the Associated Press.