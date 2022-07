A truck driver has serious injuries following a rollover crash along a Phoenix freeway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened on the morning of July 25 on the southbound I-17 to the westbound Interstate 10 transition ramp.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The ramp is closed. It is unknown when it will reopen.

