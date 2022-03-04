Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
6
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind and Dust Advisory
from FRI 11:15 AM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail

Trucker convoy headed to DC; expected to arrive over weekend

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:49AM
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

Trucker convoys headed to DC; expected to arrive over weekend

Trucker convoys from across the U.S. are expected to arrive in the D.C. region over the weekend.

WASHINGTON - Trucker convoys from across the U.S. are expected to arrive in the D.C. region over the weekend.

Thousands of truckers began traveling this week toward the nation's capital as part of the American Trucker's Freedom Convoy.

Image 1 of 7

American Trucker's Freedom Convoy in Hagerstown, Maryland

The convoys are protesting COVID-19 mandates and restrictions, illegal immigration and other issues.

Organizers say they hope to arrive to the nation's capital by March 6 and possibly meet with congressional members to discuss policy changes.

3f243a87-CapFence-2.jpg

Fencing that was erected around the U.S. Capitol ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address in preparation for potential trucker convoy disruptions was removed earlier this week.

Washington County Public Schools in Maryland are dismissing students two-and-a half hours early Friday in anticipation of potential disruptions related to the convoys.

Fencing around US Capitol removed; more trucker convoys could be headed to DC

Fencing that was erected around the U.S. Capitol ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address has been removed.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan have been receiving briefings on the convoys. Chris Rodriguez, Director of the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency in D.C., says the District has been preparing for several weeks. Rodriguez says he believes the convoys will not enter the District but will stay on I-495 – but says the situation is very unpredictable.

Last month, a trucking company owner organized a convoy from Pennsylvania hoping to cause gridlock and disruptions on the Capital Beltway. Bob Bolus spoke with FOX 5 and said he hoped to squeeze traffic along I-495 like a "giant boa constrictor." Several vehicles took part in the convoy, but few disruptions were reported.

The U.S. protests come after thousands of truckers in Canada rallied and clashed with authorities for weeks in the country's capital earlier this year over COVID mandates.