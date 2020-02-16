Trump at Daytona 500: What you need to know ahead of his arrival

article

Massive crowds are already expected to pack the Daytona International Speedway for the 'Great American Race' on Sunday. Now, with President Trump confirming that he'll be attending the Daytona 500, let's face it, traffic will most likely be horrendous.

Extra security measures will be in place at Daytona International Airport where the president will be landing. Temporary flight restrictions will be in place for President Trump's arrival.

The U.S. Secret Service tweeted out this week that they are securing the Daytona 500 by providing a 30-mile "No Drone Zone."

If you are one of the more than 100,000 going to the Speedway to watch the race, officials strongly suggest you leave early to allow additional time for traffic and security procedures.

| DAYTONA 500 TICKET, PARKING, DIRECTIONS INFORMATION |

President Trump will be serving as the grand marshal for the event, so get ready for him to say those four famous words: "Gentlemen, start your engines."

Air Force One is expected to touch down at Daytona International Airport around 1:10 p.m. -- ahead of the race which starts at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the president's arrival on our FOX 35 News Facebook page and on our website HERE.