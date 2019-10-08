Trump campaign threatens to sue Minneapolis over security costs for Thursday rally

article

President Donald Trump's campaign is threatening to sue the city of Minneapolis over costs related to Thursday’s rally at Target Center.

According to the Trump campaign, Minneapolis planned to charge AEG, the company that runs Target Center, $530,000 for security and other costs related to the rally. Target Center then tried pass those costs on to the Trump campaign by threatening to withhold the use of the arena.

The campaign says the U.S. Secret Service is solely responsible for coordinating security and accuses Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey of "attempting to extort" the campaign by creating a phony bill for security in an effort to block the rally.

In a release, the Trump campaign says the $530,000 is a ridiculous amount; 26 times higher than security costs for one of former President Barack Obama’s rallies at Target Center in 2009.

Thousands of protesters are expected to surround Target Center during the president's visit and city crews have already setting up barricades to prepare for the crowds.

The Minneapolis Police Department says they will be ready and are working with partner agencies on security plans.

In a letter sent to AEG, the Trump campaign warns that unless the company confirms it will honor the original agreement by 11 a.m. Tuesday, the campaign will sue for breach of contract.

The president is also taking aim at Frey for allegedly trying to silence Trump supporters by disrupting his appearance.

Frey responded to Trump with several tweets of his own Tuesday morning, saying the president "can afford to help pay for the extra time our officers will be putting in while he’s in town."