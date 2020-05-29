Trump says US is ‘terminating’ relationship with World Health Organization

President Donald Trump said Friday the United States is “terminating” its relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting funds amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

During an announcement in the Rose Garden at the White House, Trump said the U.S. will also sanction Chinese officials responsible for eroding autonomy of Hong Kong.

“The Chinese government has continually violated its promises to us and so many other nations,” Trump said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

