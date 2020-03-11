Trump to deliver prime-time address Wednesday on federal response to coronavirus

President Trump says he plans to deliver prime-time address to nation Wednesday on federal response to coronavirus pandemic.



The prime-time address comes a day after Vice President Mike Pence's press conference where he announced various initiatives to create a greater availability of masks and tests, as well as health insurance waivers.



Major events across the country, including Coachella and South by Southwest, have been postponed or cancelled entirely due to coronavirus fears.

On March 11, the World Health Organization officially classified the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic. Over 4,500 invidiuals have died from the virus so far and over 66,000 have recovered, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. There were over 124,000 confirmed cases of the virus as of Wednesday.

