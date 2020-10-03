Trump's doctor to give update on condition

The White House says President Donald Trump's doctor will provide an update on his condition Saturday morning as the president undergoes treatment for COVID-19 symptoms at a military hospital.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley will address reporters at 11 a.m. from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

In a late Friday letter, Conley reported that Trump had been treated at the hospital with remdesivir, an antiviral medication, after taking another experimental drug at the White House. He added that Trump is "doing very well" and is "not requiring any supplemental oxygen."

The White House said Trump was expected to stay at the hospital for "a few days" out of an abundance of caution and that he would continue to work from the hospital's presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to keep up his official duties.

