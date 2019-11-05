Tucson sanctuary city initiative headed for defeat

article

An initiative making Tucson Arizona's only sanctuary city appears headed for defeat.

The unofficial results show voters rejected the measure 71 to 29 percent.

A group of activists looking to give a voice to the city's sizable Latino community started the initiative, known as Proposition 205. It would put new restrictions on when police can inquire about immigration status or cooperate with federal law enforcement.

It explicitly aims to neuter a 2010 Arizona immigration law known as SB1070, which drew mass protests and a boycott of the state. It prohibits sanctuary cities in Arizona and requires police, when enforcing other laws, to verify the immigration status of anyone suspected of being in the country illegally. Courts threw out much of the law but upheld the requirement for officers to check immigration papers.

A defeat would be a relief for the Democrats who control city government in one of Arizona's most liberal cities. They worry the initiative would jeopardize millions of dollars in state and federal funding and put public safety at risk.

The Trump administration has fought sanctuary cities and tried to restrict their access to federal grants. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in June that the Trump administration could consider cities' willingness to cooperate in immigration enforcement when doling out law enforcement money.