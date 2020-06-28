Two children and a teen dead in a Phoenix stabbing, another person seriously injured

article

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened at an apartment complex Sunday morning, taking the lives of two children and a teen and seriously injuring another person.

It happened near 17th and Glendale avenues.

The Phoenix Police Department's Homicide Unit is on scene working to determine what happened.

Those who were found dead were identified as a 7-year-old boy, a 9-year-old girl and an 18-year-old teen. A 28-year-old man is in critical condition.

The two children are believed to be brother and sister and the 18-year-old girl is believed to be their aunt. Their relationship to the 28-year-old man isn't known.

It's not known who the suspect in the triple-homicide is.

Advertisement

Anyone with information can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.