Two dead in crash on Loop 202, westbound lanes closed

Two people are dead following a crash on Loop 202 Monday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety says.

DPS officials say three cars collided heading westbound on the San Tan Loop 202 near Alma School Road around 5:55 p.m.

L-202 westbound is closed and there's no estimated time as to when it'll reopen.

Traffic is being diverted off at Arizona Avenue.

DPS is investigating the cause of this crash.