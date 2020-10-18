Two dead, three injured in three-vehicle crash in Glendale

article

A woman and teen died and three others were injured following a crash involving three cars near 117th and Glendale avenues on Oct. 17, police say.

Glendale police say the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. A car rear-ended another vehicle while driving west of Glen Harbor Boulevard, which pushed the second car into a third car driving eastbound.

One person in the first car was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The driver of the second car sustained minor injuries, but the two passengers inside did not survive. An adult woman died at the scene and a teenager sitting in the backseat died at the hospital.

The driver of the third vehicle had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

Glendale Avenue is closed at Glen Harbor and Dysart Sunday morning while police investigate.

No arrests have been made, and speed and impairment are both factors in the crash that are being investigated.

The victims were not identified.

