Two men found dead inside a car near Chandler apartment complex

Chandler Police are investigating after two men were found dead in a car outside of an apartment complex near McQueen and Germann Road on Jan. 31.

Police said they were called to the apartment Sunday morning for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found two dead men with gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle.

Officers are still trying to identify the victims.

There is no apparent danger to the public, officials say.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious Saturday night or early Sunday morning near McQueen and Germann is asked to contact Chandler Police at 480-782-4130.

