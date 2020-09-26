Two men sought in Phoenix armed robbery on Sept. 1

A video of an armed robbery in Phoenix from Sept. 1 that involved two men was released nearly a month later, and investigators need help identifying the men.

At around 2:10 a.m., video shows one of the suspects walking into a Circle K near 19th Avenue and Happy Valley Road and asking an employee for cigarettes.

Two Phoenix armed robbery suspects

When the employee turns around, the suspect is seen pointing a handgun into his side and demanding cash.

A second suspect is seen acting as a lookout during the armed robbery.

Anyone with information can call 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.