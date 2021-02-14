Two people critically injured in shooting at Desert Sky Mall

Phoenix Police have confirmed that two people have been injured in a shooting at Desert Sky Mall on Feb. 14.

Officers arrived at the mall on a shooting call and discovered two males with gunshot wounds.

Police presence at Desert Sky Mall

Both victims are in life-threatening condition and have been taken to the hospital.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victims had been in an argument with several male suspects before the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.