U.S. shoots down unidentified object over Lake Huron, members of Congress say

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 2:15PM
Military
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - The United States shot down an unidentified object over Lake Huron on Sunday, members of Congress said on Twitter, and the object may have flown over Lake Michigan first. This is the fourth time in a week that unidentified objects over North American airspace have been shot down.

"I’ve been in contact with DOD regarding operations across the Great Lakes region today. The US military has decommissioned another ‘object’ over Lake Huron. I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots," said Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Michigan).

"The object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard. Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters. We’re all interested in exactly what this object was and it’s purpose," said. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Michigan) on Twitter.

Earlier on Sunday, the FAA had announced a "national defense airspace" over part of Lake Michigan. The FAA said it closed down the area to allow the U.S. military to examine a "potential contact" that was soon determined to not be a threat. The FAA last established a national defense airspace over Montana this weekend in reaction to an unidentified flying object.

"Pilots who do not adhere to the following [procedure] may be intercepted, detained and interview by law enforcement or security personnel," the FAA wrote in an initial Sunday announcement, adding that such pilots may face deadly force in the air.

"The FAA briefly closed some airspace over Lake Michigan to support Department of Defense activities. The airspace has been reopened," the FAA wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The incident on Sunday followed 3 previous "unidentified object" incidents. On Saturday, a U.S. fighter jet shot down an object over Canadian airspace on instructions from NORAD and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. On Friday, an object the "size of a small car" was shot down over Alaska. Another object had been shot down over the East Coast earlier in the week.