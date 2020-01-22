Uber announces last day of service to Sky Harbor Airport if rideshare fees go into effect

article

Uber announced that it will stop all services to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport at the end of January if the increased rideshare fees go into effect.

The news came in a letter to the City of Phoenix's Director of the Aviation Department.

Please accept this letter as official notice from Uber Technologies Inc. that, in the event theAirport or City does not place a hold on the implementation of the proposed TNC fee increase,or a legal stay is not granted, we will be ceasing all operations at Phoenix Sky HarborInternational Airport effective 11:59pm on Friday, January 31st, 2020. — Global Airport Partnerships Manager, Uber

The new $4 fees were approved by the Phoenix City Council in October 2019.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office has filed a special action with the state Supreme Court seeking to overturn the rideshare ordinance at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Lyft has also threatened to stop services to the airport but has yet to announce a date.