Unlawful assembly declared as protesters gather in front of Phoenix Police headquarters

For the second night in a row, protesters have marched in Downtown Phoenix in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.

Protesters have gathered in front of the Phoenix Police headquarters, and police have declared an unlawful assembly.

Floyd's death while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota have sparked numerous protests across the country, including in Detroit, the San Francisco Bay area, and Washington DC.

One of the four officers involved, identified as Derek Chauvin, is being charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, according to authorities.

Protests on Thursday night in Phoenix resulted in the arrest of eight people.

Advertisement

"Unfortunately, the actions of a small group of individuals changed that peaceful protests to one that was criminal," said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams earlier on Friday.

On Friday, Chief Williams apologized to members of the media over a statement that some took as a threat to arrest members of the media for remaining at the scene while an unlawful assembly declaration was made.

"In no way do we intend to curtail your right to collect and report the news. We value our relationship with the media," the statement read, in part.