Unofficial numbers: Democratic candidates ahead in 6 of Arizona's 9 house races

Unofficial numbers from state elections officials show a number of Democratic candidates ahead in house races across Arizona.

According to the numbers, Democratic incumbents Tom O'Halleran, Ann Kirkpatrick, Raul Grijalva, Ruben Gallego and Greg Stanton are ahead by various margins in Arizona House Districts 1, 2, 3, 7, and 9, respectively.

The Associated Press has projected that Kirkpatrick, Grijalva, Gallego and Stanton will win their respective districts.

In addition, Democratic candidate Hiral Tipirneni, who is running against Republican incumbent David Schweikert, is ahead in District 6, according to state numbers.

As for Republican candidates, Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs and Debbie Lesko are ahead in Districts 4, 5, and 7, respectively. The Associated Press has projected Gosar and Lesko to win their respective races.

Stanton, Lesko issue statement following projections

Both Stanton and Lesko have issued statements on their projected election victories.

Stanton, who served as Phoenix's mayor before he became Congressman, issued a statement in which he said it is an "incredible honor" to represent Arizona in Congress.

"I am optimistic that, by working together, we can rise to the occasion and solve the challenges in front of us: ending the pandemic, and rebuilding our economy into one that works for everyone; making sure that every Arizonan has access to affordable, quality health care; fixing our broken immigration system; and tackling the tough realities of climate change, including protecting Arizona’s water supply," read a portion of Stanton's statement.

Lesko, meanwhile, thanked voters for their support of her.

"It is the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Arizona’s 8th Congressional District. I look forward to continuing to fight every day for the people of the North and West Valley," read a portion of Lesko's statement.

For the first time in a decade, Arizona Democrats have a realistic shot at nabbing one of four solidly Republican U.S. House districts.

The Democrats put forward a polished candidate who has a big fundraising edge against a wounded GOP incumbent with a slimmer-than-normal campaign account as the Democrats try to extend their control of the congressional delegation in the shifting battleground state.

Dr. Hiral Tipirneni is challenging five-term Republican Rep. David Schweikert in the suburban 6th District that takes in much of north Phoenix, Paradise Valley, Scottsdale and Fountain Hills.

While Arizona has been shifting from solid red to purple, Schweikert seems especially vulnerable after he admitted to a series of ethics violations in July and earned a rare unanimous reprimand from his House colleagues.

“People understand that they deserve somebody better than what they have,” Tipirneni said.

Schweikert isn’t overly worried.

“It may be closer than we’d like but everything looks like we’ll be fine,” Schweikert said.

Arizona’s 6th District was once solidly red, but the Cook Political Report, which rates congressional districts by competitiveness, has moved it from leans Republican to a toss-up.

Schweikert easily won his past four elections — by at least 25 percentage points in all but 2018, when he beat another Democrat by 10 points.

Democrats currently occupy five of the nine seats, but Republicans hope Eloy farmer and attorney Tiffany Shedd can oust Democrat Tom O’Halleran in what could be a tight 1st District race.

O’Halleran represents the sprawling district that runs from Flagstaff east to the Navajo Nation and then south to take in parts of the suburbs north of Tucson. That race is the only Democratic seat Cook Political Report rated as lean rather than likely Democratic.

Little change is likely among Arizona’s other seven congressional districts, though there is no shortage of challengers taking on incumbents from both parties.

In the other three heavily Republican districts — the 4th, 5th, and 8th — the GOP incumbents appear poised to cruise to victory.

Rep. Paul Gosar is being challenged by Delina Disanto for the 4th District seat.

Rep. Andy Biggs is being challenged a second time by Joan Greene in the 5th District, and Rep. Debbie Lesko faces Michael Muscato in the 8th District.

Incumbent Democrats in four of the five districts the party holds are also favored.

In the 2nd, held by Ann Kirkpatrick, Republican Brandon Martin is underfunded in his effort to take the once-competitive district.

Rep. Raul Grijalva is seeking a 10th term in the 3rd District and being challenged by Daniel Wood.

Joshua Barnett faces an uphill fight against Rep. Ruben Gallego in the 7th District and Rep. Greg Stanton in the 9th District is going against Dave Giles.

The party makeup of Arizona’s congressional delegation has been remarkably stable for the past decade, with only the 2nd District flipping between Republican and Democratic control since the addition of the 9th district after the 2010 census.

