UNT staff member under fire for using racial slur while talking about free speech

A forum on free speech took a bad turn at the University of North Texas in Denton. Some students now want a staff lawyer fired for using the n-word during a panel discussion.

UNT System’s Assistant General Counsel Caitlin Sewell used the word Thursday night during the discussion titled “When Hate Comes to Campus.” She was talking about speech that is protected by the First Amendment.

A student in the crowd was recording the discussion for class.

“Gonna say a lot of offensive things in here, because it’s impossible to talk about the First Amendment without saying horrible things. Um, you know, you’re just a dumb n**** and I hate you. That alone, that’s protected speech,” Sewell said.

Students in the audience were shocked and yelled for an explanation as Sewell attempted to apologize.

Part of the exchange was captured on cellphone video.

The president of the university condemned the use of the word.

“This language is never condoned in our community which prides itself on our diversity and caring nature,” University President Neal Smatresk said in a statement on Twitter.

The campus newspaper said there will be a meeting on Friday to discuss the next step.