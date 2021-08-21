US 60 closed in Glendale due to crash

article

Grand Avenue - otherwise known as US 60 - is closed in both directions in Glendale because of a crash, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

The eastbound lanes are closed at 75th Avenue, and the westbound lanes are closed at 67th Avenue.

ADOT did not provide an estimated time to reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

