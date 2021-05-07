US 60 eastbound closed in Apache Junction due to fatal crash

The eastbound portion of the US 60 freeway is closed in Apache Junction due to a fatal crash.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the freeway is closed at Signal Butte Road.

It is unknown when the road will reopen.

(ADOT)

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a man was lying in the left lane of the freeway at Meridian when he was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing by DPS.

