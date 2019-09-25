Valley bracing for second round of stormy weather

The Valley is bracing for a second round of stormy weather Wednesday night, as a storm moves in to areas south of the Valley.

FOX 10's Matt Rodewald was in the Casa Grande area during FOX 10 News at 6, where rain, along with blowing dust, was moving into the area. Lightning was also visible in the area.

On Monday, the Valley saw stormy weather that left flooded roads and at least one report of a wall that toppled. Some living in areas north of the Valley also saw a tornado. Cleanup efforts began on Tuesday across the Valley.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.