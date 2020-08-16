Valley dust storms forcing drivers to pull to the side of the road, warnings in effect

Dust storms in parts of the Valley are making their way through the night of Sunday, Aug. 16, and drivers are forced to pull over to stay safe from roads with low visibility.

Dust storms are reported in areas such as Casa Grande, Chandler and Picacho Peak.

Until 7:30 p.m., there is a dust storm warning in Pinal and Maricopa counties.

For more safety tips, visit this link provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Advertisement

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.