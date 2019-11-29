Valley hit hard with pouring rain, tornado warnings on Black Friday

Heavy rain is hitting the Valley on Black Friday and the National Weather Service has even issued multiple tornado warnings.

The National Weather Service says a cold front is bringing heavy rain to Metro Phoenix, with the storm moving towards the East Valley.

The heavy rain has caused flooding and damage in parts of the Valley.

A tornado warning was issued for Maricopa County but has since expired.

An active tornado warning is in effect for the Apache Junction area until 5:15 a.m. Friday.

Arizona's high country is also getting hit with a major snowstorm and several road closures are in effect, including Interstate 17, which is closed between the 179 Junction and Flagstaff.

State Route 89-A, which is between Oak Creek Canyon, is closed between Sedona and I-17. State Route 87 is also closed between Payson and Winslow.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising everyone to avoid travel on Friday due to the storm.

