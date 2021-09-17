Valley nurse arrested, accused of stealing identity of people at care facilities

She was hired to take care of those vulnerable, elderly or in recovery, but now, a Valley woman is facing several charges that include fraud, identity theft and forgery.

Investigators say the suspect stole her personal information to commit fraud in more ways than one, and as multiple police agencies in the Valley investigate 24-year-old Sierra Johnson, one of her alleged victims is speaking out about what happened.

That alleged victim, Maj. Fannie Griffin McClendon, is a 100-year-old World War II veteran. She served in the U.S. Army's first (and only) all African-American, all-female battalion, which was deployed to Europe to process mail sent to troops.

Maj. McClendon had her wallet stolen at Sante of Mesa in October 2020, and she is still dealing with the aftermath.

"I mean, you go to the hospital, you don't expect somebody go through your things," said Maj. McClendon.

According to investigators, Johnson worked as a certified nursing assistant at the rehab center and stole that wallet, taking Maj. McClendon's ID, Social Security card, and bank cards.

Johnson is accused of leasing an apartment in McClendon's name, as well as buying a Chrysler 300 registered to Maj. McClendon at Carvana in Tempe. Investigators say Johnson even used an app with an age filter to make herself look older, because Carvana needed a selfie with the license for the application.

Johnson worked at multiple care facilities including facilities in Mesa, Phoenix, and Goodyear. Police say there are a total of seven victims targeted by Johnson, who was arrested on Sept. 15.

"I'm sorry to see such a thing happen to a young woman like that, but she shouldn’t have done that," said Maj. McClendon.

According to police officials, Maj. McClendon's cards were found in Johnson's apartment, while a search warrant was being served.

"I’m not happy, but I'm not going around screaming at nobody. Just trying to get myself back in order trying to get my cards," said Maj. McClendon.

With the help of her nephew, Maj. McClendon is getting back on track, She says she does not have time to be mad.

"I don't got time to be angry," said Maj. McClendon.

Johnson is accused of committing several offenses, including aggravated id theft, credit card theft and fraudulent scheme.

