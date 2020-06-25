Expand / Collapse search

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Arizona, meet with Gov. Ducey

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Mike Pence
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Vice President Mike Pence (Official White House photo by D. Myles Cullen)

WASHINGTON - Vice President Mike Pence will visit Arizona next week, with stops in Tucson and Yuma, according to the White House.

Pence is scheduled to meet with Governor Doug Ducey on June 30 to speak on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pence is the head of the White House's Coronavirus Task Force.

The vice president's visit comes just days after President Donald Trump toured the border wall in Yuma and held a rally at a North Phoenix megachurch.

John Hook interviews President Donald Trump during his visit to Arizona-Mexico Border

The visit came as President Trump visited Arizona for the third time in 2020. In addition to visiting the border, President Trump also attended a "Students for Trump" event at a megachurch in Phoenix. During the interview, the President talked about the border wall, as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.