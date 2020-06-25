Vice President Mike Pence to visit Arizona, meet with Gov. Ducey

article

Vice President Mike Pence will visit Arizona next week, with stops in Tucson and Yuma, according to the White House.

Pence is scheduled to meet with Governor Doug Ducey on June 30 to speak on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pence is the head of the White House's Coronavirus Task Force.

The vice president's visit comes just days after President Donald Trump toured the border wall in Yuma and held a rally at a North Phoenix megachurch.