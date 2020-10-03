Expand / Collapse search

Vice President Pence hosts campaign rally in Peoria on Oct. 8

By FOX 10 Staff
2020 Election
PEORIA, Ariz. - Vice President Mike Pence held a "Make America Great Again" rally on Oct. 8, his second trip to Arizona in the past four weeks.

The rally was held at TYR Tactical at 2:30 p.m. Thursday -- the same day that Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris were campaigning in Arizona.

This news comes as Donald Trump was forced to postpone rallies in Tucson and Flagstaff on Oct. 5 and 6 after testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. 

Pence had visited the state in September for a roundtable at Grand Canyon University and a "Veterans for Trump" event as part of an effort to solidify support for the president's reelection campaign.

VP Mike Pence arrives in Arizona

VP Mike Pence landed in Sky Harbor Airport ahead of his visit to Peoria.

