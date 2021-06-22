Video: Alligator crosses street trying to escape flock of cranes

A drive to the store turned into a viral sensation for a St. Cloud couple.



Mallery Neptune and her husband Frentz Neptune were on their way to Hobby Lobby Monday when they came across an odd situation on Lakeshore Boulevard in Saint Cloud: an alligator being followed by three cranes.

"The way they had their wings out it looked like they were getting territorial, like, ‘sir you are lost you need to get back to your pond,’" said Mallery.

With the cranes hovering over him, the gator turns back around and returns to its pond.

"I think there’s more to this story they probably were protecting something," said Frentz.

Mallery posted the video on her Facebook page where it has been viewed more than one million times.

Video shows the gator crossing the street with the cranes following close behind. After several seconds in the video, you see the gator change his mind and go back toward the pond he came from, with the cranes continuing to follow. In the end, you see the gator run fast back toward the water, finally escaping.

"It’s just fun that so many people are laughing about it," she said.