VIDEO: Officers pull man from burning vehicle in north Phoenix

Dramatic body-cam video shows two police officers pulling a man from a burning vehicle following a rollover crash in a north Phoenix neighborhood.

The crash happened near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird on Jan. 26, and video from the scene showed a car that collided into a power pole before landing upside down, and later catching fire with the driver inside.

Witnesses said the driver lost control while heading east of Thunderbird Road, taking dead aim at the 70-foot tall, 4,000 lbs former tree, with live electrical wires attached.

"I heard a loud boom in my room, and we saw big sparks everywhere, and so I got up and ran out, realize it was a car accident, and the nurse in me ran," said Tarah Miller.

After the crash, two police officers went to work to get the driver out.

"The cops had used a fire extinguisher to get the window open and pulled him out, and then, we carried him across the street," said Miller.

The driver was reportedly taken to the hospital in critical condition. Witnesses said his jaw appeared to have been broken. The two officers who were rescuing the driver reportedly suffered cuts.

"I don't know. I think these houses are cursed or something. This is the third thing that’s happened within a couple months," said witness Tre Hall.

Crash snaps utility pole, leaving hundreds without power

A power pole suffered serious damage in the crash, leaving it seemingly floating in mid-air, held up by electrical wires toward the top.

After the crash, the power was out for much of the area for most of the day.

"Working from home, power went out, but I was just finishing a call," said Lena Smith. "I actually take claims for auto accidents. Interestingly, this hits close to home."

Meanwhile, APS officials say people should keep away from power lines, preferably at least 100 feet.

A power pole was sheared in half after a rollover crash near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird.

