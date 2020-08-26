Expand / Collapse search
Video shows 85-year-old woman being mugged outside her Chicago home: report

FOX 32 Chicago

Disturbing video shows an 85-year-old woman being mugged outside her condo building in downtown Chicago on Tuesday morning, according to a report.

CHICAGO - Disturbing video shows an 85-year-old woman being mugged outside her condo building in downtown Chicago on Tuesday morning, according to a report.

CWB Chicago reports the woman was walking to the back entrance of her condo building through the parking garage entrance at 158 East Grand around 10:30 a.m. when a man followed her through the door and attacked her.

Video shows the woman being yanked back outside the door by her purse. The woman reportedly slammed her head on the ground during the attack.

CWB Chicago reports the woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and is expected to recover, according to one of their sources.

Witnesses reportedly said the suspect was accompanied by two other people. Chicago police continue to investigate.

