Vigil at Arizona State Capitol aims to bring awareness to systemic discrimination against Asian Americans

In the wake of shootings in Atlanta that left eight people, most of whom were Asian Americans, dead, a group of AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) members in Arizona are holding a vigil to honor and mourn the lives lost.

The event is set to start at 6:30 p.m. at the Arizona State Capitol, and the plan is to get people from across the region together to honor those lives, and also to bring awareness to what organizers call systemic discrimination.

"There’s been a lot of despair and depression about the violence against our community members," said Leezah Sun.

Sun, a single mother, lived and works in the Phoenix area. In the aftermath of the deadly shooting, she recalls going online searching for an area vigil, some small way that she could pay tribute to the lives that were lost, but as far as she could tell, no one had set up such an event.

"Then I thought, why not do it ourselves?" said Sun.

In a matter of days, Sun and some volunteers organized the vigil.

"To come together as a community and to heal, and to also bring an awareness," said Sun.

Sun explains that while acts of discrimination and violence against Asian Americans have been brought to the forefront amid the pandemic, the issue itself is systemic, and has been carried on for generations.

"Anecdotally, I have experienced slurs and comments since I was a child, and these are not singular experiences. It is across the board for all AAPI community members," said Sun.

Sun's hope is that this event will help to both educate and unite people, regardless of their background or culture.

"We know the discrimination is not just going away, but the vigil is the start of the healing process," said Sun.

