Virtual runner participate in 16th annual Pat’s Run

The 16th annual Pat's Run was held this Saturday - but things were a little different this time.

Instead of Sun Devil Stadium, runners left their own driveways, and documented their runs to participate while being socially distant.

For some, having the option to virtually run was enough to feel like they made an impact.

Pat's Run, a 4.2 mile run in honor of number 42, Pat Tillman, is more than a race - what happened on streets across the state on Saturday proved that.

MORE: Pat Tillman to be inducted posthumously into Arizona Sports Hall of Fame

Runner Joe DeMeulenaere was diagnosed with cancer five years ago.

"There are days I don’t want to go to the doctor, I don’t want to do the test, and I think, what would Pat Tillman do?" DeMeulenaere said. "And it really motivates me compared to what we got going on in our everyday lives, it really is nothing compared to what he had to do in his [life]."

Advertisement

The scope of these individual runs can be seen online. It takes a while to scroll through the Pat Tillman Foundation's Twitter page. Each post, another runner racing alone, but with the message of PT-42 with them every time.

"It’s really cool and awesome to see all of the other runners adjusting to what they’re doing in the virtual run this year," said DeMeulenaere.

Some ran alongside a few others - staying socially distant but still honoring the legacy.

"ASU has always been a big part of our family, and we’ve always tried to honor Pat Tillman and all he has given up," said Lexy Mattouk from Chandler. "Just to be able to... get together as a community, and honor his sacrifice... it’s just really important to us."

It doesn't matter what's happening in our world. When it comes to heroes, Arizonans will always show up.