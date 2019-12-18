Vote on controversial rideshare fee hike at Sky Harbor set to take place

article

The Phoenix City Council is scheduled to hold a second vote Wednesday afternoon on a highly controversial plan to raise the fees for pick-ups and drop-offs at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport for rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft.

An administrative error in the first vote has led to a second vote being held. Currently, there is a fee of $2.66 that is only applied towards pick-ups. In October, City Council members voted to gradually increase the fee to $5 pick-ups, and add a $4 drop-off fee that will eventually climb to $5.

Lyft officials have threatened to cease operations at Sky Harbor if the measure passes. Meanwhile, officials with Uber have also spoken out against the plan.

Officials at Sky Harbor argue the money is needed for airport projects, but people against the hike say it unfairly penalizes those who rely on ridesharing to get to and from Phoenix.

Officials with the Goldwater Institute have jumped in the battle over the proposed fee, saying it's not good economic policy.

"The average Lyft to the airport is $10 and these aren't coming from high-income areas, they're coming from low or middle-income areas," said Jon Riches. "What Phoenix is trying to do is raise these fees to $10, double the cost to and from."

Riches also argued the proposal might go against what voters passed just last year.

"It hasn't even been a year since voters resoundingly passed [Proposition] 126, which amended Arizona's constitution to prohibit any new fees or taxes or increases of any fees and taxes on any services in this state," said Riches. "It's pretty obvious that ridesharing is a service."