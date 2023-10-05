Watch live: Memorial service for late Sen. Dianne Feinstein

Sen. Dianne Feinstein's memorial service begins Thursday afternoon. The late senator died a week ago, just hours after voting on the Senate floor.

Thousands lined the streets Wednesday to express their condolences as the senator's body lied in state at San Francisco City Hall.

Thursday's memorial service will feature many guest speakers including Vice President Kamala Harris, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Feinstein's granddaughter Eileen Mariano.

The event will also feature a recorded message from President Joe Biden.