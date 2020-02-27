Water rescues underway after water main break floods Houston's East Loop at Clinton

Houston Fire Department is conducting a water rescue at 610 East Loop and Clinton, which is experiencing flooding that is not weather-related.

All main lanes of the East Loop Southbound are affected near the Port of Houston due to the high water.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the county's Marine Unit is investigating the incident.

Sherrif Gonzalez is asking people to seek an alternate route if they commute through the affected area.

The affected area includes nearby East Houston neighborhoods.

The cause appears to be a large water main break.

You are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.