‘Wedding Cake House’ in Carefree damaged by fire

An iconic home in Carefree was damaged by a massive fire in the early-morning hours of Feb. 2.

According to Rural Metro Fire, firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the "Wedding Cake House" located near the Carefree Highway and Tom Darlington Drive just after 3 a.m.

Firefighters battled a large fire on the second and third floors of the unoccupied home before the roof collapsed.

Firefighters say it was difficult to battle the fire because the house sits on the side of a mountain. The home was undergoing renovations at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

