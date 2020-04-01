Wednesday marks 1st full day for Ducey's stay-at-home order due to COVID-19 outbreak

Wednesday is the first full day Arizonans are asked, under a stay-at-home order issued by Governor Doug Ducey, to limit their time away from home.

The order, officially titled as a "Stay home, Stay healthy, Stay connected" policy, took effect at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The order has listed a number of activities that are exempt from the order. In addition, a number of business categories are considered to be essential, such as gas stations, grocery stores, and salons.

Some businesses still frequented by customers

At a strip mall in Central Phoenix, there were still plenty of cars at the parking lot, and plenty of business that are open, from restaurants to a hardware store, a tile store, and fabric shop. The drive-thru windows for a Chick Fil-A and a Starbucks was stacked up.

Many cars were also parked at a Walmart location.

"The lord takes care of us, ya know?" said shopper Al Worley. "If we’re going to get it, we’re going to get it."

At one sew shop in Central Phoenix, store owner Marion Grant was making masks for construction crews.

"I love my store. I love my customers. I love what I do," said Grant.

Some of the businesses are on the essential services list, but some are not.

Parks still open

One city park in the Arcadia area of Phoenix is still open, albeit with the playground taped off.

Some, like Rold Micola, were even getting ready to play tennis.

"I came here to play every day for the past 25 years, and now they’re closed," said Micola.

There were also bikers and walkers at the parks, and plenty of people were hitting the hiking trails.

"The weather is great. Hopefully not too many people on the trails today," said Tucker Prince. "New to the area, so checking out the best trails."

There is no enforcement arm to the order, so, at least for now, people are deciding what to do on their own.