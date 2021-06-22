What to know about the Walnut Fire in Cochise County: Evacuations lifted, roads reopened

article

Evacuations have been lifted as an 8,500-acre wildfire burns near Benson and Willcox.

The Walnut Fire, which started on June 20, ballooned in size after extreme heat, gusty winds and dry vegetation added more fuel to the flames.

About 80 personnel have been assigned to fight the flames.

An American Red Cross evacuation and cooling center will be established at Benson High School at 360 South Patagonia Street.

Evacuations

A "READY" order has been issued for:

Dragoon Road

East Dragoon Road

North Amerind Road

Triangle T Roads

Closures

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 between mileposts 319 and 323 have reopened. The right westbound lane is closed at milepost 331.

A map showing the location of the Walnut Fire

Timeline of the Walnut Fire

June 24

The Walnut Fire has grown to 8,572 acres and is uncontained.

"The much-welcomed, scattered precipitation fell over the fire area yesterday afternoon, keeping fire spread minimal," officials said. "This allowed firefighters to make progress on containment lines, begin mop-up, and formulate a strategic direct plan of attack on the Walnut Fire.

June 23

The Walnut Fire has grown to 7,846 acres and remains 0% contained.

More wildfire coverage

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: