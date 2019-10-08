White House says it will not comply with 'illegitimate and unconstitutional' impeachment inquiry

article

The White House announced Tuesday in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and top Democrats that the Trump administration will not participate in what the administration called an “illegitimate and unconstitutional” impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

The eight-page letter to the House Democratic leaders, written by White House counsel Pat Cipollone, claimed that the probe has surpassed the president’s due-process rights, saying that their inquiry has processed in a "manner that violates fundamental fairness and constitutionally mandated due process" and "lacks any legitimate constitutional foundation" or "pretense of fairness."

"President Trump and his administration reject your baseless, unconstitutional efforts to overturn the democratic process," the letter stated. "Your unprecedented actions have left the president with no choice. In order to fulfill his duties to the American people, the Constitution, the Executive Branch, and all future occupants of the Office of the Presidency, President Trump and his administration cannot participate in your partisan and unconstitutional inquiry under these circumstances."

"The president has a country to lead. The American people elected him to do this job, and he remains focused on fulfilling his promises to the American people," the document said.

The letter comes the same day Trump intensified his fight with Congress with the State Department blocking Gordon Sondland, the U.S. European Union ambassador, from testifying behind closed doors about the president's dealings with Ukraine. Sondland was scheduled to appear before a House panel conducting the impeachment inquiry into Trump.

Sondland's attorney, Robert Luskin, says his client is "profoundly disappointed" that he won't be able to testify.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff called Sondland's no-show "additional strong evidence" of obstruction of Congress by Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that will only strengthen Democrats' case.

The letter also comes amid the White House launching a high-stakes strategy to counter the impeachment threat to Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.